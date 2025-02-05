Panic grips Noida schools after receiving bomb threats

New Delhi, Feb 5 Panic gripped parents, teachers and students after four private schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida received bomb threats on Wednesday.

The bomb threat was received by Step by Step School, The Heritage School, Gyanshree School and Mayur School via emails, prompting the school administrations to alert the district administration and police.

Immediately after receiving the information a UP Police team, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), fire brigade and dog squad were sent to the spot, who conducted a thorough investigation of the schools.

The police said that there was nothing to worry about, as after investigation, the situation was found to be normal in all the schools and in many schools, classes have resumed.

The police appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and maintain patience.

As a precautionary measure, after receiving information, the police team reached the spot along with the bomb squad team.

The email sent is being investigated by the cyber team, so the real reasons behind the threat could be known, added the police.

The cyber cell team is constantly trying to trace the people who send such mails, it said.

Last year, many schools in Delhi, Noida and other areas of NCR received such threatening mails after which the children who reached the school were sent back home.

In November last year, the Delhi High Court had asked the government to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), for addressing bomb threats and related emergencies.

It had said that the SOP should clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, school management, and municipal authorities, ensuring seamless coordination and implementation.

In its order, the Delhi HC had said that expecting a foolproof mechanism to entirely prevent such threats is both “unrealistic and impractical” but stressed that authorities must brace themselves to address the evolving challenges, particularly in the digital age, where anonymity emboldens perpetrators.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor