Panic in Poorabiya Express after smoke emission, passengers jump out as train stopped

Patna, Oct 6 Passengers of Saharsa-Anand Vihar Poorabiya Express had a narrow escape after smoke spread all over inside one of the AC coaches of this train on Thursday.

The passengers in the AC coach (B-4) suspected that fire had broken out in the train and the attendant pulled the chain.

As soon as the train stopped, passengers jumped out from it in a bid to save themselves. The incident occurred near Simri Bakhtiyarpur station in Bihar's Saharsa.

During inspection, it appeared that the brakes of the coach were struck to the wheels which led to smoke. The officials claimed that fire may have broken out if the train would run for some more time.

The railway engineers rectified the technical errors and then allowed the train to travel further towards Anand Vihar (New Delhi).

The 15279 up PoorabiyaExpress departed from Saharsa railway station at 11.35 a.m. on Thursday and its next stoppage was Simri Bakhtiyarpur. The train was about to reach Simri Bakhtiyarpur but before that smoke came out and passengers underwent panic for a few minutes.

The train stayed for half an hour on Simri Bakhtiyarpur for inspection and remedial action.

