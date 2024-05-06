Panneerselvam blames DMK govt for Congress leader's death

Chennai, May 6 Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has blamed the M.K. Stalin-led DMK government in the state for the tragic death of Tirunelveli East district Congress president, K.P.K. Jeyakumar Dhanasingh.

Panneerselvam said that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated in the last three years since the DMK government assumed office.

The charred remains of Jeyakumar Dhanasingh were recovered by the police from his farm land near his residence in Karisithu Pudur village in Tirunelveli district.

The former Chief Minister in a statement on Sunday said that Jeyakumar apprised the police on April 30 regarding a threat to his life and had accused a few Congress leaders of the threat.

He had written to Tirunelveli District Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan that some unidentified persons were seen near his residence moving in a suspicious manner.

"If the police had taken appropriate action based on the complaint by Jeyakumar he would have been alive," Panneerselvam said.

He also charged that if such a tragedy happened to a senior functionary of the alliance party to the ruling DMK, "the situation of ordinary people during the DMK regime is unimaginable".

