Panther Spotted in Punjab: Big Cat Captured by Wildlife Department in Nangal After Intense Rescue Operation (Watch)

A wild Panther was spotted in Punjab's Nangal town on Friday, May 16, causing panic among villagers. The big cat was seen sitting on a tree near the Nangal-Bhakra road. After noticing the wild animal, locals contacted authorities, and swift action resulted in capturing the huge panther in a cage and rescuing it from the area.

Panther Spotted in Punjab Town

Nangal, Punjab: A wild panther was captured by the Wildlife Protection Department after an intense rescue operation. The animal was spotted on a tree near the Nangal-Bhakra road, prompting locals to alert authorities pic.twitter.com/zWEaUCWNVN — IANS (@ians_india) May 16, 2025

After hours of an intense rescue operation, the Wildlife Protection Department team caught the animal in a net and put it into a cage to transport and release it to a safer wildlife habitat. In a video shared by the news agency IANS, a Panther can be seen inside the cage with a net wrapped around its body to catch it. A huge crowd of people gathered at the spot to witness this unusual event.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that two wild cats were sighted near the village pond on Wednesday in Sangu Dhaun Village along Bathinda Road. Notably, the district police lines, which house the SSP office, are also situated on the outskirts of this village. The wild cats were reportedly seen moving through the dense wild growth surrounding the village pond on Thandewala Road.