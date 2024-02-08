Papanasham beach at Kerala's Varkala figures among world’s 100 best beaches

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 In an endorsement of Kerala's lively beach tourism, the stunning seaside getaway of Papanasham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram has been featured among the 100 best beaches in the world by the prestigious Lonely Planet.

A favourite tourist destination due to its silvery stretches of sand and the serene ambience, Papanasham Beach, also known as Varkala Beach and about 40 kms from the state capital on the Arabian Sea, has been featured in Lonely Planet's "Best Beaches: 100 of the World’s Most Incredible Beaches" guide book.

Fringed by coconut palms, blessed with an unending stretch of blue waters, and endowed with an idyllic serenity, the beach has earned the reputation of a traveller’s paradise and rejuvenation point dotted with spas with therapeutic effect gushing out from the surrounding laterite cliff.

Besides being a tourist hotspot, Papanasham beach is also a revered pilgrim site. The belief is that a ritualistic dip in the waters here washes away all the sins (papam) and hence, its name.

The ashes collected from the cremation grounds are immersed at the sea here, in the belief that it will wash away the sins of the deceased and the soul will achieve moksha (eternal salvation).

Another highlight of the beach is that it is the only place in southern Kerala where cliffs are found adjacent to the Arabian Sea. This has been recorded as a geological monument by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said featuring into the list of best beaches in the world is a remarkable recognition for Varkala Beach.

"Lonely Planet travel book has a global readership among travel enthusiasts, and the recognition accorded by it will further reinforce the reputation of the beach as an attractive destination," he said, adding that the government will also fast-track the destination development project for Varkala to turn the core site and the adjoining areas into a world-class tourism destination.

The project includes protection of the Varkala Cliff, a distinguishing feature of the panoramic site, exploring possibilities of using buggies and electric autos to gain access to the cliff, enhancing infrastructure and safety measures, and sharply reducing the use of plastic and other polluting material.

As the first step of taking it to greater heights, a floating bridge and a host of other adventure tourism activities at this beach was recently launched. Spanning 100 metres in length and three meters in width, it provides a spacious viewing platform that can accommodate more than 100 visitors at a time.

Kerala Tourism will be organising the International Surfing Festival at Varkala from March 29 to 31. Surfing athletes from overseas and also India's east and west coastal cities are expected to compete in various categories during the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor