Paper leak mafia, hooliganism will end soon: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jan 3 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday said that the priority of the state government is to provide a fear-free environment to the people of the state.

He said that the government has constituted SIT to investigate the cases related to paper leak and cheating in competitive examinations.

“No culprit who cheats the youth will be forgiven,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that Anti-Gangster Task Force has been formed against gangsters and organisational criminals.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting organised during the observation of 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' camp organised in Khinyala, Nagaur.

He said that the state government will live up to all the promises made during the elections and every guarantee given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fulfilled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor