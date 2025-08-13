Pappu Yadav backs Rahul’s upcoming Bihar yatra, says ‘Oppn’s duty to wake up sleeping govt’

New Delhi, Aug 13 With the ruling BJP refusing to yield to Opposition's demands on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar and accusing the Opposition of politicizing the matter for political gains, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, fired back and questioned the former, asking “If we are doing politics, then what are they doing — social service?” He also rallied behind Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's upcoming yatra in Bihar, stating that the ruling dispensation must be held accountable for its failings.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to begin ‘Matdata Adhikar (voters’ rights) Yatra’ in Bihar in three phases covering 30 districts from August 17. It was earlier scheduled to begin on August 10 but got postponed by a week due to demise of JMM founder and former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren.

Emphasizing the role of Opposition in democracy, Pappu Yadav said, “In a democracy, Opposition plays a vital role in protecting the democratic values and integrity. It does so by speaking against wrong policies and holding the government accountable. Their job is to wake up the sleeping government and remind them of the oath they have taken. When the poor are exploited, it is the Opposition’s duty to speak out.”

Yadav defended Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing public outreach efforts.

“Rahul Gandhi is working according to his duties; he is not indulging in mere politics. Who else walks thousands of kilometres to connect with people? Today, many do politics on social media platforms like X, but Rahul Gandhi’s efforts are on the ground, with real people," he told IANS.

He further reacted to Rahul's ‘Matdata Adhikar’ Yatra in Bihar and said, “Rahul Gandhi has travelled from Manipur to Gujarat, Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He is the only leader walking the path of struggle and truth. This Yatra is continuous, not bound by any single date. Today, every organisation and facility is under threat. With the SIR, Bihar’s people face an attack on their voting rights.”

The Yatra will start from Rohtas and move through key areas including Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Jamui, and several others, finally reaching Patna. The campaign aims to rally public support against what Gandhi calls an assault on the Indian Constitution.

When asked about Congress’s position within the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) amid Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Yadav said, “All alliance partners are working together. Bargaining happens with Congress, but Congress never bargains itself. Congress is like the sea—every drain flows into it, but the sea never enters the drain. Rahul Gandhi will never bargain; his only aim is the country and exposing the failed governance of the BJP.”

