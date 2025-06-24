Pappu Yadav likens current political climate to ‘undeclared Emergency’

New Delhi, June 24 On the 50th anniversary of the Emergency -- widely regarded as one of the darkest chapters in Indian democracy -- Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav strongly criticised the current political climate, likening it to an "undeclared Emergency."

Speaking to IANS on Tuesday, Yadav took aim at the ruling BJP, asserting that the present situation mirrors the authoritarianism of the past, albeit without formal declaration.

Attacking the ruling dispensation, he said that institutions like the "Supreme Court, ED, CBI, and Election Commission are all working at the BJP’s behest. No one can speak now."

Training his guns at the BJP on the issue of black money, he said that the BJP does not want to talk about real issues. "Just look at the BJP on its record of employment generation, have they delivered their promise on giving two crore jobs?" he asked.

"What is the update on the handling of Agniveers? Our currency is going down compared to the dollar. Have you brought back the black money?" he told IANS.

On speculation over Arvind Kejriwal's entry into the Rajya Sabha, Yadav accused him of prioritising personal ambition over governance.

He further alleged that Kejriwal is desperately eyeing a Rajya Sabha seat and could even replace Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to fulfil his political goals.

"He is obsessed with money and power. Corruption runs in his veins," Yadav said, calling Kejriwal the ‘B team’ of the BJP.

Yadav claimed Kejriwal imposed elections in Punjab for selfish reasons and said the AAP leader now lives in a “delusional world.”

“He made Delhiites suffer, failed to deliver on Lokpal, and now dreams of entering Rajya Sabha through the backdoor,” Yadav alleged.

On the BJP's continuous attack on Congress, Yadav called Union Home Minister Amit Shah the “Sankat Mochak” of the BJP but questioned his relentless attacks on the Congress.

“Every party is free to contest on their terms. But if you had taken the name of God as many times as you’ve taken the name of Congress, Nehru, or Indira, maybe God would have blessed you,” he said.

Yadav reminded Home Minister Amit Shah of Indira Gandhi’s contributions to the nation, calling her one of the most dynamic leaders the world has seen.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee had called her ‘Durga.’ Don’t forget 1971 and her leadership. Yes, Emergency was dark, and people punished her -- but then people brought her back, too. Let the people decide,” he added.

On the Iran-Israel conflict, Yadav accused the US of forcing a ceasefire. “Iran is our historical ally, and we must introspect. Trump's actions have surpassed Hitler,” he said, warning that war is being used as a business model by global arms dealers.

