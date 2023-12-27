Pappu Yadav slams Nitish for withdrawing domicile policy in Bihar

Patna, Dec 27 Four times MP and Jan Adhikar Party chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for withdrawing the domicile policy and giving jobs to candidates from other states.

“At present, the people of Bihar are being insulted and humiliated in other states as they do not get jobs in Bihar. When we demanded jobs for youth in the state, the Nitish Kumar government removed the domicile policy and opened the gate for the candidates of other states to get jobs here. This is a cheating with the people of Bihar. Candidates of other states are becoming state employees in Bihar and Bihari people are becoming labourers in other states,” Yadav said while speaking to a public meeting in Darbhanga.

During the first and second phases of teacher recruitment, over two lakh people have got the jobs and "a large number of them are from other states," he added.

“Leaders like Dayanidhi Maran are insulting the Bihari labourers and declaring them toilet cleaners. People from Assam, Nagaland and other parts of the country are forcing out people of Bihar from there. The humiliation for Bihari labourers is not due to the people of other states but the Bihari people are themselves responsible for such misery. They do not talk about why the industrial facilities are shut in Bihar. Why are they not talking about jobs in Bihar? Why do they not ask the leaders of states in this matter,” Yadav said.

