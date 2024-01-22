Parakram Diwas: PM to inaugurate nine-day event at Delhi's Red Fort on Jan 23

New Delhi, Jan 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the nine-day event marking Parakram Diwas on Tuesday here at the Red Fort.

Parakram Diwas is celebrated annually on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The comprehensive celebration is being organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with its allied institutions such as the Archaeological Survey of India, National School of Drama, Sahitya Akademi, and the National Archives of India.

The celebration will host a rich array of activities that delve into the profound legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj, officials said.

Red Fort will be transformed into a canvas through a projection mapping show at backdrop with artists from National School of Drama (NSD) performing at stage. During the show, Red Fort's walls will be illuminated with tales of bravery and sacrifice in a visually stunning fusion of history and art.

Special recognition will be given to the veterans of the Indian National Army.

The visitors will engage with an immersive experience through exhibitions of archives, showcasing rare photographs and documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj at the Red Fort. Moreover, painting and sculpture workshops will offer a hands-on experience, modern technology takes center stage with an AR and VR exhibition, offering a unique and interactive perspective on historical events, the ministry said.

The entry for the visitors during the event will be free of cost.

