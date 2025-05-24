Paranjape Schemes Announces Senior Living Expo: A New Vision for Life After 60

As India redefines what retirement looks like, Paranjape Schemes’ Athashri Expo is taking center stage at the upcoming Senior Living Expo in Mumbai. Taking place on 24th–25th May at Abbott Hotel, Vashi, and 31st May–1st June at Symphony Banquets, Andheri, the expo will offer visitors firsthand insight into vibrant, dignified, and convenient senior living options.

Pioneers in Senior Living in India

Paranjape Schemes introduced the concept of senior living in India back in 2000 with the launch of the first Athashri project. Over the past 24 years, the company has delivered 16 fully operational senior living communities across the country, now home to over 4,000 seniors. Athashri has become a name synonymous with thoughtful design, a sense of community, and the independence and dignity seniors deserve. “Senior citizens today aren’t retreating—they’re reinventing, and Athashri is proud to be at the heart of this change,” said Shashank Paranjape, Managing Director, Paranjape Schemes. “The expo allows families to experience this shift firsthand, and the response so far has been incredibly encouraging. We invite seniors and their families to come experience how Athashri blends independence with support and community with care.”

A Market Ready for Disruption

India’s senior living market is undergoing rapid evolution. Currently valued at USD 2–3 billion, the sector is expected to grow fourfold—reaching USD 12 billion by 2030—according to research from Colliers. With a projected elderly population of over 13% by 2031 and an immediate need for 18–20 lakh senior living units in 2024, the gap between demand and current supply (just ~20,000 units) is striking. This shortage is precisely why initiatives like the Athashri Expo are drawing attention. Visitors are not only seeking homes—they are looking for communities designed to support joyful, independent aging.

What to Expect at the Athashri Expo

The Athashri Expo promises an interactive and insightful experience for seniors, families, and investors alike. Attendees will enjoy:

Guided tours of Athashri’s award-winning senior residences Expert talks and seminars on health, nutrition, and financial planning Interactive workshops helping families explore care options and community life Live Q&A sessions with senior living specialists and healthcare partners

From smart design to on-site medical readiness and social amenities, Athashri communities go beyond just living spaces—they create environments where seniors can thrive.

Leading the Independent Living Model

Independent living is by far the most popular senior living format in India, representing 84% of the market. Athashri has been a pioneer in this space, with the majority of its offerings in the 2 BHK segment—a format that makes up 43% of the market due to its balance of comfort, privacy, and functionality.

Each Athashri project integrates accessibility features, lifestyle services, and community spaces—empowering seniors to live with pride, dignity, and continued purpose.

Vision-Driven Expansion

To address the glaring supply gap, Paranjape Schemes is ramping up its Athashri footprint with planned launches in both metro and Tier II & III cities. These regions are seeing exponential interest as seniors seek more meaningful, localized retirement options.

An Asset Class with Long-Term Appeal

With India’s age dependency ratio set to climb to 34% by 2050, investors are also taking note. Senior living is fast emerging as a resilient and impactful asset class within the real estate ecosystem, with long-term viability and growing demand across demographics.

About Paranjape Schemes:

Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd. is one of India’s most trusted real estate developers, with a legacy of over 35 years, 200+ projects across 9 cities, and over 20 million sq. ft. of successfully delivered developments. Its Athashri brand is a pioneer in the senior living space, offering safe, elegant, and socially engaging communities tailored to the evolving lifestyles of India’s elderly population.

Join the Movement: Attend the Athashri Expo

Whether you're planning for yourself, a parent, or exploring long-term investments, the Athashri Expo offers a hands-on opportunity to explore how retirement living is being reimagined in India.

For more information, please visit https://www.pscl.in