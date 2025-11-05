Paratrooper injured in ongoing anti-terrorist operation in J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Nov 5 An Indian Army paratrooper was injured in firing exchanges between security forces and terrorists in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in a forested area of J&K’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

The paratrooper was injured in the operation in the Kalaban forest area of Chatroo sub-division of Kishtwar.

"The injured para trooper was airlifted to the army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur town for treatment," officials said.

Security forces started a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Kalaban forest area. As the security forces came close to the hiding terrorists, they fired at the surrounding security forces, triggering an encounter.

Officials said the operation against the terrorists is still going on in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps said on X: "In an intelligence based operation, in concert with @jk_police, in early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress".

Kishtwar district has witnessed six encounters over the past seven months as the security forces continue operations against terrorists hiding in the hills.

On September 21, a group of terrorists clashed with security forces in the Chatroo area.

On September 13, two army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed and two others injured in an encounter in the Naidgram area of Chatroo sub-division.

Gunfight also took place between security forces and terrorists in Dul and Chatroo belts on August 11 and July 2, though the terrorists managed to escape.

On May 22, one soldier and two terrorists were killed in another gunfight in Chatroo sub-division.

On April 12, three terrorists were killed in Kishtwar.

After the Baisaran meadow terrorist attack on April 22, in which 25 tourists and one local pony owner were killed by Pakistan-backed LeT terrorists, security forces have carried out aggressive anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers.

The aim of this revised strategy is to dismantle the complete ecosystem of terror rather than going for just the gun-wielding terrorists.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also on the scanner of the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorists in the UT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor