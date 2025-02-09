Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: 8th Edition of PM Narendra Modi’s PPC to Have 5 Crore Participants; Check Time and Date

Examinations are often a source of stress for students and their families, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" (PPC) initiative has been transforming this narrative. Scheduled for 11 AM on February 10, 2025, this year's PPC will once again serve as an interactive platform where the Prime Minister directly engages with students, teachers, and parents. Each edition of PPC highlights innovative approaches to tackle exam-related anxiety, fostering a celebratory attitude toward learning and life.

Tune in to the #PPC2025 Song and gear up for the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha!



Be a part of this motivating journey and join Prime Minister @narendramodi for a heart-to-heart conversation on overcoming exam stress and embracing a positive mindset



🗓️ February 10, 2025… pic.twitter.com/Ij2XVFy7Gc — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 9, 2025

The Record-Breaking PPC 2025

The 8th edition of PPC, scheduled on 10 February 2025, has already set a new benchmark. With over 5 crore participation, this year’s program exemplifies its status as a Jan Andolan, inspiring collective celebration of learning This year, 36 students from all State and UT, have been selected from State / UT Board Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, Eklavya Model Residential School, CBSE and Navodaya Vidyalaya. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will feature seven insightful episodes, bringing together renowned personalities from diverse fields to guide students on essential aspects of life and learning. Each episode will address key themes:

1⃣ Day to Go for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025!



Join Prime Minister @narendramodi in an inspiring and engaging interaction with students, parents, and teachers!



Watch as toppers from various exams and participants from previous editions share their journeys of success, challenges,… pic.twitter.com/CA1PS7aCTN — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 9, 2025

Sports & Discipline – M.C. Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will discuss goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline.

Also Read | ‘Parkisha Pe Charcha’: Schools urged to participate in prog.

Mental Health – Deepika Padukone will emphasize the importance of emotional well-being and self-expression.

Nutrition – Experts Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar, and Revant Himatsingka (Food Farmer) will highlight healthy

eating habits, sleep, and overall well-being.

Technology & Finance – Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta will explore technology as a learning tool and financial literacy.

Creativity & Positivity – Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to cultivate positivity and manage negative thoughts.

Mindfulness & Mental Peace – Sadhguru will introduce practical mindfulness techniques for mental clarity and focus.

Stories of Success – Toppers from UPSC, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, ICSE, and past PPC participants will share how PPC shaped their preparation and mindset.