‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: Dharmendra Pradhan hails PM Modi for world record registrations of over 4 crore

New Delhi, Jan 10 Hailing ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) for world record registrations of over 4 crore, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning the annual dialogue into a nationwide movement.

The Minister called upon all student Exam Warriors to actively participate in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026’ and make best use of the movement aimed at creating a stress-free environment for the youth of the country, said a statement.

He added that as the examination season approaches, students can alleviate exam-related stress through PM Modi’s masterclass on confidence, focus, and well-being.

Pradhan said, “The registrations for PPC, the flagship initiative of the Prime Minister, have crossed a historic milestone, with over 4 crore registrations from students, parents, and teachers as of January 8, 2026.”

He said that the overwhelming response reflects the growing resonance of the programme and its continued success in addressing students’ mental well-being while promoting a positive, confident, and stress-free approach to examinations.

The scale and diversity of participation underscore the emergence of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ as a true Jan Andolan, deeply connecting learners, parents, and educators across the country, he said.

The Union Education Minister said that more than an annual interaction, the initiative has evolved into a nationwide movement fostering meaningful dialogue on education, well-being, and holistic development.

The online registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 opened on December 1, 2025, on the MyGov portal.

Organised annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, the initiative has become a widely anticipated platform that brings students, parents, and teachers together to engage directly with the Prime Minister.

The Department said that as the examination season approaches, students across the country are encouraged to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 and benefit from the Prime Minister’s guidance on managing exam-related stress and embracing learning with confidence.

