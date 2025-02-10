Pariksha Pe Charcha energised students, Madhya Pradesh participants applaud PM Modi

Bhopal, Feb 10 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students through Pariksha Pe Charcha has infused them with new energy and confidence. More than 18 lakh students and teachers across Madhya Pradesh watched the live broadcast of the event in their schools, according to the state education department.

"PM Modi's interaction with students through Pariksha Pe Charcha has filled them with motivation and a positive outlook," Yadav said.

Students of classes 10 and 12, who attended the eighth edition of the programme, praised the Prime Minister for his guidance.

Rohan Rajput, a Class 12 student, said, "After watching PM Modi’s programme, I feel energized. His advice on time management was particularly inspiring -- not just for exams but for life in general."

Another student from Bhopal, Shubham Patel, said the Prime Minister’s insights on stress-free exam preparation were invaluable. "It felt like PM Modi was speaking directly to me. His words on staying calm and focused will help me a lot," said Patel, who is preparing for his Class 12 board exams.

Anjali Bhargava, principal of a government higher secondary school in Bhopal, highlighted that the programme was meaningful not just for students but also for teachers and parents. "PM Modi emphasised that teachers should identify and nurture each student's unique talent. If a child excels in sports or dancing, they should be encouraged to pursue their passion. This is an important message for parents as well," she said.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, who watched Pariksha Pe Charcha at a government school in Bhopal, said the Prime Minister’s words would greatly benefit students. "It felt like a head of the family guiding his children. His approach made a lasting impact," he said.

During the session, PM Modi interacted with students on various topics, including nutrition, handling pressure, and leadership. He emphasised that gyan (knowledge) and examinations are separate things and that students should not view exams as the ultimate test of life.

Encouraging students to explore their interests freely, PM Modi stressed the importance of time management, positive thinking, and healthy habits. He also urged parents to support their children without comparing them to others. "Children should not be treated as models to showcase. Let them grow in their own way," he said.

The Prime Minister concluded by highlighting the importance of good sleep and reassured students that their future is not solely dependent on exam scores.

