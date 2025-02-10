'Pariksha Pe Charcha instrumental in alleviating exam-related stress': Rajasthan CM on PM Modi's initiative

New Delhi/Jaipur, Feb 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with students in the 8th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme on Monday, discussing various aspects of stress-free examinations.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with teachers and students, participated in the event through the virtual mode at Mahatma Gandhi Government English Medium School in Mansarovar, Jaipur.

During the discussion with students from across the country, the Prime Minister shared valuable insights on managing exam stress and time effectively.

PM Modi encouraged students to focus on self-improvement rather than competing with others, emphasising that those who challenge themselves continuously never fall behind in life.

He highlighted that learning from failures is key to growth and that acquiring knowledge is more important than merely scoring high marks.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts, stating that Pariksha Pe Charcha has been instrumental in alleviating exam-related stress among students and boosting their confidence.

He expressed confidence that this initiative would instill positive energy in students and lay a strong foundation for their bright future.

As part of the event, the Chief Minister honored outstanding students from Mahatma Gandhi Government English Medium School.

PM Modi underscored the significance of time management, advising students to create a structured timetable for their studies and other activities during exams.

He also emphasised the benefits of meditation and yoga in reducing stress and enhancing productivity.

The Prime Minister shared practical tips on solving exam papers efficiently and staying calm under pressure.

Speaking on leadership, Prime Minister Modi stated that a true leader should inspire others through personal growth and positive change.

He stressed the importance of teamwork, patience, helping others, and earning people's trust as essential leadership qualities.

Addressing parents, the Prime Minister urged them to recognise their children's interests and abilities rather than imposing their own ambitions on them.

He encouraged parents to support their children in choosing careers that align with their passions. He also advised teachers to avoid comparing students and instead address each student's challenges with empathy and understanding.

During the session, the Prime Minister discussed topics such as nutrition, a balanced diet, the significance of millets, environmental conservation, and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

He also planted trees alongside students, reinforcing his commitment to environmental awareness.

The event was also attended by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr. Saumya Gurjar, among other senior officials.

