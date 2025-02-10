Pariksha Pe Charcha: Odisha CM shares vital tips with students to avoid exam stress

Bhubaneswar, Feb 10 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday advised the students to study hard for the upcoming board exams without getting stressed.

While interacting with the students during the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme at Unit-1 Government High School here, CM Majhi said: "There should be a little stress before the exam which you should tackle by having confidence in yourself. Work hard following the advice of teachers, parents and other elders, you will certainly achieve success in the exams."

Majhi also advised the students to take a break of 5 to 10 minutes in between while studying for longer hours for relaxation. He said this will increase concentration on the studies, relieving tension. He emphasised on healthy and balanced diet which will ensure good health and an excellent state of mind.

"I firmly believe that you will definitely get the reward of your hard work. If you continue to work hard with confidence and a desire to always move forward, your efforts will not go in vain. Success can be achieved only by focusing more on exam preparation than on exam results. During the exam, you should focus on what is required without worrying about anything else,” the Chief Minister said.

He also told the students to lessen the usage of digital devices during the exam preparations which will divert the attention and break the concentration of the examinee.

The Chief Minister emphasised on studying more during the early hours of the day for better concentration on studies. A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students, teachers and parents in the 8th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in Delhi was screened on the occasion.

PM Modi shared several vital tips with the students to alleviate the pressure of studies before the upcoming board exams.

Speaking to media persons, CM Majhi said later that PM Modi has been sharing vital tips to improve the morale of students by organising such ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha' programmes every year before the exams since 2018.

He further stated that the students asked various questions which were answered by the Prime Minister Modi with good examples during the programme on Monday.

The Chief Minister expressed that the ‘Parksha Pe Charcha’ will definitely help in alleviating the tension of the examination among the students.

It is pertinent here to mention that as many as 200 students including 168 students of Unit-1 Government High School, who are going to appear for the Class-10 exams this year, attended the programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor