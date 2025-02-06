Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to engage with students, Sadguru, Mary Kom, Deepika to join discussion

New Delhi, Feb 6 The much-anticipated eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) is set to return in an expanded format, featuring an array of distinguished experts and guests, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aimed at fostering a stress-free and holistic approach to education, the interactive session will be broadcast at 11 a.m. on February 10, promising engaging discussions on exam-related challenges, mental health, career choices, and the effective use of technology.

This year, the programme will feature an impressive line-up of personalities, including spiritual leader Sadhguru, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and Bhumi Pednekar, as well as sports icons Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj.

Other notable guests include nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, entrepreneur Radhika Gupta, and digital influencer Technical Guruji, among others.

Together, they will provide students with insights on handling exam stress, maintaining focus, and achieving academic success.

PPC 2025 will consist of eight episodes, making it the most extensive edition yet. The event kicked off with an online multiple-choice question (MCQ) competition, held from December 14, 2024, to January 14, 2025.

Open to students from classes 6 to 12, along with teachers and parents, the competition allowed participants to submit questions, some of which will be answered directly by the Prime Minister. Selected winners will have the rare opportunity to interact with him.

Sadhguru will shed light on reducing exam stress through meditation and inner peace, while Radhika Gupta and Technical Guruji will discuss the responsible use of technology and Artificial Intelligence as study aids.

Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will highlight the importance of integrating sports into daily life to manage academic pressure.

Superstar Deepika Padukone will address mental health issues, breaking stigmas, and building resilience, while actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will highlight the significance of creative learning.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, along with Sonali Sabharwal and Revant Himatsingka of FoodPharmer fame, will highlight the role of proper nutrition in enhancing cognitive function and overall well-being.

The event will also showcase toppers from various competitive exams who will share their personal journeys and strategies for academic excellence.

With a focus on tackling exam stress and career-related concerns, the discussions aim to inspire students to approach education with confidence rather than anxiety.

As part of the build-up to the main event, the Prime Minister recently interacted with 30-40 students at Sundar Nursery in Delhi.

The grand event on February 10 will take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where 2,500 selected students will participate in person. These students will receive exclusive PPC kits from the Ministry of Education designed to enhance their learning experience.

Additionally, the top 10 'Legendary Exam Warriors' will be granted an exclusive visit to the Prime Minister's residence, offering them a unique and inspiring opportunity.

Since its beginning in 2018, PPC has been a main highlight of the Prime Minister's vision for a stress-free education system. Inspired by his book 'Exam Warriors', the initiative encourages students to approach exams with a positive mindset.

Over the years, PPC has evolved, incorporating new technologies and interactive elements to remain relevant and impactful.

The eighth edition has already set a new benchmark, recording an all-time high participation of 3.6 crore registrations, including 3.3 crore students, 2.7 lakh teachers, and 5.5 lakh parents.

With its enriched format and a stellar panel of experts, PPC 2025 is set to be a transformative experience for students nationwide.

