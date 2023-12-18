Parl security breach: Delhi Police writes to Meta, seeks details of social media accounts of accused

New Delhi, Dec 18 Delhi Police's Special Cell has written to Meta seeking details of social media accounts of the six accused, arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach on December 13, a source said on Monday.

“We have also sought details of the ‘Bhagat Singh Fan' page on Facebook from the Meta,” said the source, adding that WhatsApp chats between the accused too have been sought from Meta as the phones were destroyed by the alleged conspirator Lalit Jha.

The sources further said that several teams are also scanning digital footprints and bank details of the six accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma; Neelam, a resident of Haryana's Jind, Amol Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra's Latur, Mahesh Kumawat, a resident of Rajasthan, and Lalit Jha, a resident of West Bengal -- arrested in connection with the incident.

Presently, all the accused are being grilled separately at the Special Cell offices in the city.

After a Delhi court sent the alleged mastermind in the Parliament security breach case, Lalit Jha, to seven-day police custody on December 15, the sixth accused, Mahesh Kumawat, was also sent to police custody for a week on December 16.

On December 14, the same court had sent four accused persons -- Sagar, Manoranjan D, Neelam and Amol -- to seven-day police custody.

All four were arrested from the Parliament premises on December 13.

Following the recovery of burnt phones at the instance of Jha, the police have decided to add Section 201 (destruction of evidence/disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code to the already registered FIR.

The case, registered against them at Parliament Street police station, involves sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 186 (obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from duty) of the IPC, along with Sections 16 and 18 of UAPA.

Jha after filming the protest staged by Amol and Neelam outside the Parliament, also shared it.

