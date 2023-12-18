Parl security breach: Special Cell team in six states, accused’s digital footprints being scanned

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Special Cell of Delhi Police is in six states -- Karnataka, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan as a part of the probe in Parliament security breach, an official source said on Monday.

The sources further said that several teams are also scanning WhatsApp chat, digital footprints and bank details of the six accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma; Neelam, a resident of Haryana's Jind, Amol Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra's Latur, Mahesh Kumawat, a resident of Rajasthan, and Lalit Jha, a resident of West Bengal -- arrested in connection with the incident.

Presently, all the accused are being grilled separately at the Special Cell offices in the city.

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the Parliament security breach, key accused in the December 13 incident Lalit Jha divulged critical information during questioning.

Jha, alleged to be one of the masterminds behind the incident, has confessed to sharing an incriminating video related to the incident through WhatsApp.

The sources, over the phone, told IANS that Lalit Jha, a teacher by profession and a resident of West Bengal, not only shared the video but actively encouraged its further dissemination.

The Special Cell, probing the high profile case, has recovered phone parts from the Nagaur area in Rajasthan, where the alleged conspirator behind the Parliament security breach case, Lalit Jha, first broke them and then burned them.

