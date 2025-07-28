Parliament adjourned amid Oppn sloganeering, debate on 'Op Sindoor' to start post noon

New Delhi, July 28 Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till noon on Monday following persistent sloganeering and disruptions by Opposition MPs.

The Lok Sabha witnessed particularly tense scenes as Opposition members stormed the Well of the House, raising slogans and throwing pamphlets, prompting Speaker Om Birla to intervene sharply.

As proceedings began, Speaker Birla admonished the protesting MPs, stating, "Honourable Members, do you want to disrupt the House? Do you not want to discuss Operation Sindoor? You said that Operation Sindoor should be discussed. Then why are you not allowing the House to do so?"

He further addressed Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi directly, saying, "Leader of the Opposition, please explain to the members of your party. They have not been sent to throw pamphlets in the House. You want to behave in this manner? The country will see that you personally disrupted the Question Hour, carried placards, threw slips, and raised slogans."

Despite repeated warnings, the ruckus continued, leading the Speaker to adjourn the House till noon. Similarly, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till noon.

The adjournment comes just hours ahead of a significant 16-hour-long debate on 'Operation Sindoor', which is expected to be a defining moment of the session, focussing on national security and India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the 'Operation Sindoor' debate later in the day, presenting the government's position on the objectives and outcomes of the operation.

He will be joined by Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, both of whom are expected to lay out the government's narrative on the Pahalgam terror strike and India's subsequent military actions.

Prominent BJP MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey, will also be speaking during the session, reinforcing the government's stand.

On the Opposition Benches, Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to lead the counter-narrative.

They will be joined by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other Opposition leaders. All of whom are likely to question the transparency, execution, and impact of the operation.

Recognising the weight of the debate, the Congress party has issued a three-day whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the House.

