Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha proceedings to resume at 11 AM today

The Lok Sabha will resume its proceedings from 11 am on Wednesday after it was adjourned by Speaker Om Birla late on Tuesday.

Discussions on Demands for Grants in Railway Ministry took place in Lok Sabha on the second day of the second half of the Budget session. The proceedings of the House were extended till 11 pm.

Initiating the debate on Demand for Grants 2022-23 for Railway in Lok Sabha, Congress MP K Suresh accused the Central government of running the railways in an inefficient manner and said it is indulging in jugglery in the allocation of funds.

Expressing concern over huge vacancies in railways, DMK MP Kanimozhi said that the South Indians don't get jobs and it seems that there is an effort to keep them away. She demanded the government to clarify as to how 100 per cent electrification can be achieved by the next year if it is 73 per cent at present.

TMC MP Satabdi Roy emphasized the need to bring down platform ticket prices from Rs 50 to a reasonable level.

BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav alleged that the railways is no longer a common man's transport with increasing prices and privatisation.

After the proceedings got over on Tuesday late night, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said, "We had a healthy discussion in the presence of the ruling party and the opposition and learning new things from the Speaker on how to run the House."

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed from March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

