Parliament Budget Session: PM welcomed in Lok Sabha with chants of 'Modi, Modi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given an enthusiastic welcome by BJP Members in Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session that is being held just days after BJP's win in the recently held assembly polls.

As soon as the prime minister entered the House, soon after it commenced proceedings, the BJP MPS gave his a rousing welcoming to the chants of chanting "Modi, Modi" and thumping their desks, following the party's victory in assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were among those who welcomed the PM to the House.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha.

The Finance Minister informed the Lok Sabha that several states have requested for extension of the GST compensation period (beyond June 2022) during deliberations in the GST Council and in letters addressed to the central government.

The second half of the Budget session that commenced today will conclude on April 8.

The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

