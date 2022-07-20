Parliament Monsoon Session: Nearly 9.79 lakh seats vacant at Centre, says Union Minister

According to the information provided by the Central Government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as on March 1, 2021, there are nearly 9.79 lakh vacancies in various departments in the Centre. So the total number of sanctioned posts is 40.35 lakh. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh gave detailed information on the question asked in the Lok Sabha.

According to the annual report of the Payments Research Unit of the Department of Expenditure, there were 40,35,202 sanctioned posts under various ministries and departments of the central government till March last year. According to the report, there are currently 30,55,876 employees in central government departments.

"Regarding recruitment to various vacant posts in the Central Government.It is the responsibility of Ministries and Departments. This is a regular process being run. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mission mode in departments as well as ministries in the next year and a half 10 lakh employees will be appointed internally it has been said", said Jitendra Singh.

The government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that digitization or e-office system has been started in all central government departments. Singh informed that many departments including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Finance, Department of Justice, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances have provided online portals for citizens to file their applications and complaints. "Under the Digital Secretariat, the Government of India has implemented e-office system in all the departments of the Ministries. Central Registry work has also been digitized in the Ministries", Singh said.