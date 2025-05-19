Parliament Panel condemns online trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

New Delhi, May 19 The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on Monday expressed unanimous support for Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, condemning the online trolling he faced following the India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding after Operation Sindoor, sources said.

During the closed-door meeting, committee members across party lines praised Misri’s “professional handling” of India’s diplomatic messaging in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military response, sources added. Misri had led the Centre’s international and media briefings throughout the tense standoff with Pakistan.

After the ceasefire was announced, a section of users on social media targeted the diplomat, questioning his role in the outcome. The trolling escalated when his daughter’s personal contact information was circulated online, leading Misri to restrict visibility on his X account by making it protected.

While the committee wanted to formally pass a resolution condemning the harassment and expressing solidarity with the foreign secretary, Misri himself requested that no such resolution be adopted, according to Committee Chairperson Shashi Tharoor.

“There was a strong sentiment within the committee to pass a resolution expressing solidarity with the Foreign Secretary in light of the unwarranted online attacks he faced,” Shashi Tharoor told reporters after the meeting. “However, he personally requested that no formal resolution be adopted. Still, the unanimous feeling among members was that he has served the nation with distinction, and we all stand firmly with him. While it wasn’t officially recorded, the support for him was clear and collective,” he added.

The meeting of the Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, saw participation from several prominent lawmakers. The session was convened in the context of heightened tensions following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, and the subsequent military exchanges between India and Pakistan.

