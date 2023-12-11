Parliament passes two J&K bills; Opposition stages walks out

New Delhi, Dec 11 Parliament on Monday accorded approval to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, with the Rajya Sabha passing the measures on Monday.

The bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote after the Opposition walked out of the Upper House. The bills were passed by the Lok Sabha on December 6.

Both bills were passed on the same day the Supreme Court’s Constitution bench upheld the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution while announcing its judgment on a series of petitions challenging the Centre's move.

