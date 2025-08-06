Parliament passes two landmark maritime bills in a single day

New Delhi, Aug 6 The Parliament on Wednesday passed two landmark maritime bills, in a first for the Shipping Ministry, paving the way for a modern, efficient and globally aligned maritime policy framework in India.

While the Lok Sabha cleared The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, aimed at streamlining maritime governance with a modern and internationally compliant approach, the Rajya Sabha passed The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, replacing a century-old colonial-era law with updated legislation designed to promote ease of doing business and make India’s shipping sector future-ready.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said: "Today is a historic day for all of us at the Ministry. Parliament passed two important legislations — The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 and The Carriage of Goods Sea Bill, 2025 — effectively endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to modernise India’s maritime sector."

"With the passage of the two bills, the Modi government’s push for India’s modern shipping gets double endorsement from Parliament," he added.

Introducing The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha, Sonowal said: "This Bill is a progressive and advanced legislation, up to date with international maritime conventions and informed by the best practices of leading maritime nations."

The Bill is part of a series of major legal reforms undertaken over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at enabling robust growth in the shipping and maritime sectors, he said. These reforms have significantly enhanced efficiency, transparency, and global competitiveness. Highlighting the need for an updated framework, the minister noted that the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, had become bulky, fragmented, and outdated, with 561 sections, failing to address contemporary maritime challenges or fully implement India’s obligations under several key International Maritime Organisation (IMO) conventions.

"The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, with 16 Parts and 325 clauses, modernises India’s maritime legal framework by aligning with international conventions, enhancing safety at sea, improving emergency response, and ensuring environmental protection. It reduces compliance burdens, promotes Indian tonnage, and prioritises seafarer welfare and ship safety. The Bill aims to make India a globally respected maritime jurisdiction and unlock sustainable growth, investment, and innovation in the sector," Sonowal further stated.

Meanwhile, The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, was passed in the Rajya Sabha to repeal the century-old Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925. The new legislation is part of the government’s broader effort to modernise India’s legal framework by eliminating outdated colonial-era laws and aligning with global best practices to improve ease of doing business.

The bill adopts the Hague-Visby Rules, a globally accepted maritime standard also followed by countries like the UK.

"This Bill is not merely a statutory reform—it reflects a broader philosophy of governance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace complexity with clarity, outdated norms with modern standards, and colonial remnants with forward-looking laws that serve the interests of a resurgent India," he said.

The bill is a key step in making India’s maritime trade laws future-ready and compatible with international trade agreements, including the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK.

The legislation was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 28 this year.

During the Rajya Sabha discussion, members raised issues including maritime security and smuggling risks, which the government assured were being addressed through statutory and operational safeguards.

