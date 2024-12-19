Parliament Scuffles: Delhi Police Registers Case Against Rahul Gandhi Following BJP’s Allegations of Physical Altercation

Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, is facing scrutiny after the BJP lodged a complaint leading the Delhi Police to open a case against him for a scuffle in Parliament. He has reportedly been charged under sections BNS 117, 125, 131, and 3(5).

The BJP's complaint, filed on Thursday, alleges that Rahul was involved in a physical altercation and provocation during the incident. The BJP is seeking more severe charges against Rahul, including attempted murder. BJP MPs Hemang Joshi, Anurag Thakur, and Bansuri Swaraj presented their complaint to the Parliament Street Police Station. Anurag Thakur has called for an investigation and an FIR under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (endangering life or safety), 131 (criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

The incident occurred near the Makar Gate of Parliament on Thursday, sparked by an alleged insult to B.R. Ambedkar, the Constitution's architect. This led to shouting matches between ruling and opposition members, resulting in injuries to former ministers Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, with Sarangi accusing Rahul Gandhi of pushing him.

In response, Congress has dismissed the BJP's allegations, asserting that it was BJP MPs who pushed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and clashed with Rahul Gandhi. Congress has also filed its own complaint with the police regarding the incident.