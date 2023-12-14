Parliament security breach: Accused shot video of protest, shared it with Kolkata-based man

New Delhi, Dec 14 Lalit Jha, one of the accused in the Parliament security breach, had shot the video of the entire protest by two accused outside Parliament and had shared it with one man, who is associated with an NGO (Samovadi Subash) in Kolkata, an official privy to the probe said on Thursday.

However, Jha is on the run and is suspected to be either in Rajasthan or Haryana. Multiple teams are on the lookout for Jha, who is also a teacher by profession.

""The four accused, apprehended both outside and inside the Parliament, had handed over their mobile phones to one Lalit Jha, a resident of Bihar. He was also located outside the Parliament and fled with the bag containing the phones when his associates were nabbed. It appears that he too received directions to do so from another person to flee with phones," said the sources.

"Jha had shot the video outside Parliament and shared it with one Nilaksha Aich, who is now under the police radar," said the sources.

"We have also collected evidence related to it," said the sources.

Nilaksha Aich is a second-year student in a college.

The six accused involved in the breach of Parliament security were connected through the 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' page on social media Facebook, the sources privy to the probe told IANS, adding that the investigators suspect that they were being directed by someone both before and during the act.

The four accused arrested have been identified as Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow, Neelam, a resident of Haryana's Jind, and Amol Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra's Latur.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell is currently grilling Vikram and his wife Rakhi as the four accused had stayed at their house in sector-7, Gurugram, a day before the incident.

The sixth accused Jha is on the run.

As per initial probe, it was also revealed that Manoranjan and Sharma had visitors' passes for 45 minutes but they stayed in the visitors' gallery for close to two hours.

The two had entered the Lok Sabha Hall from the visitors' gallery. Manoranjan, an engineering student from Karnataka and Sharma, got their visitor's passes issued on the reference of Karnataka's Mysuru BJP MP, Pratap Simha.

Neelam and Shinde were protesting with coloured flares outside Parliament and were detained by Delhi Police.

