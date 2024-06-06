Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police to file chargesheet on June 7

New Delhi, June 6 The Delhi Police will file chargesheet in a court on Friday against six accused in the Parliament security breach case, an official said on Thursday.

The development comes after Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena accorded prosecution sanction against the six accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Manoranjan D. and Sharma had burst yellow smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, after jumping down from the visitors' gallery before they were overpowered by the MPs present in the House.

Ranolia and Shinde also burst smoke canisters and raised slogans outside the Parliament.

Jha is believed to be the mastermind of the entire plan and had reportedly fled with the mobile phones of the four other accused persons.

According to Raj Niwas officials, Delhi Police had requested their prosecution under sections 16 and 18 of UAPA from the competent authority, i.e. the L-G, who, having found sufficient material on record, granted prosecution sanction.

"While the Delhi Police had requested for necessary prosecution sanction under UAPA, the Review Committee (DoP, Tis Hazari, Delhi), on May 30 had also gone through the entire evidence collected by the Investigating Agency and found the involvement of the accused in Parliament attack case. Accordingly, the Review Committee noted that prima facie a case was made out against the accused under UAPA," said the official.

On December 14, 2023, the Delhi Police had registered a case under sections 186, 353, 452, 153, 34, and 120B of the IPC and 13, 16, 18 UA (P) Act, at the Parliament Street Police Station on a complaint made by the security officer in the Lok Sabha.

The investigation of the case was later on transferred from the Parliament Street Police Station to the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell.

During the investigation, six accused persons were arrested and currently, all of them are in judicial custody.

