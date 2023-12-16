Parliament security breach: Cops to take the accused to recreate crime scene

New Delhi, Dec 16 Delhi Police's Special Cell will be taking the accused, nabbed in connection with the Parliament security breach, to recreate the entire crime scene, a source privy to the probe said on Saturday.

Sources indicate that the alleged offender will undergo a re-enactment of the crime at the Parliament, facilitating the police in understanding the perpetrator's entry into the building with a colour spray and the execution of their plan.

Reportedly, the Special Cell will accompany the accused, guiding them from the Parliament premises' entrance to recreate the incident meticulously within the building.

Due to ongoing parliamentary proceedings, the Special Cell team faced challenges in re-enacting the scene following the arrest on Friday. The team is anticipated to conduct the recreation either on Saturday or Sunday when the Parliament is not in session.

The five accused have been identified as Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru; Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow; Neelam, a resident of Haryana's Jind, Amol Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra's Latur and Lalit Jha, a resident of West Bengal.

The case registered against them and Lalit Jha, a native of Bohar, at the Parliament Street police station, involves Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 186 (obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from duty) of the IPC, along with Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA.

During court proceedings, the prosecution called the arrested individuals as terrorists, asserting that they orchestrated a well-planned attack on Parliament with the intention of inciting fear.

The police informed the court that they have included Sections 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA in the charges against the accused.

The police said that all the accused exceeded their rights by jumping from the gallery into the seating area of the MPs, constituting trespass.

