Parliament security breach: Delhi court issues production warrant for all six accused

New Delhi, Jan 27 A court here on Saturday allowed Delhi Police's application seeking production warrant for all the six accused persons in the December 13, 2023 Parliament security breach case.

All six accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Devi Azad, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat -- were scheduled to be presented before the Patiala House Courts on Saturday on expiry of their judicial custody.

But due to non-availability of required police force, the accused could not be produced before the court on Saturday.

Link judge Sudhanshu Kaushik issued a production warrant and directed the jail authorities to produce the accused on January 31.

On January 18, Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur had denied bail to Azad.

During the last hearing, Azad alleged that a woman officer had forcibly made her sign over 50 blank papers on the preceding Friday.

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh had objected to the allegations, as the court recorded the submissions from both sides.

Earlier, except Azad, the five others gave their consent before the court to undergo polygraph test, as sought by the Delhi Police which had moved an application seeking permission for the same, saying the investigators need to get more details to make the case strong and gather more evidence to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The police had also sought permission to conduct brain mapping and narco test of Manoranjan and Sagar.

The duo had burst yellow smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, after jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery before they were overpowered by the MPs present in the House.

Two others -- Azad and Shinde -- also burst smoke canisters and raised slogans outside the Parliament. Jha is believed to be the mastermind of the entire plan, who reportedly fled with the mobile phones of the four other accused persons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor