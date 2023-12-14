Parliament Security Breach: Delhi court sends four accused to seven-day police custody

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday sent the four accused arrested for breaching the security in the Lok Sabha to the Delhi Police special cell's custody for seven days. The four accused--Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi-- were produced before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur by the Delhi police, who sought their custody for 15 days. The accused have been charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused were later brought to Delhi Police Special Cell office.

The Delhi police special cell has registered a case under UAPA sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the Parliament Street police station.

In a major security breach, two men jumped into the chamber from the visitor's gallery, shouted slogans and set off a smoke canister. It took place on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the parliament complex when more than a dozen people, including five gunmen, were killed.Around the same time, other two accused sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.These four accused were immediately taken into custody, while their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained later from Gurugram.