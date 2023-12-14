Parliament security breach: Delhi court sends four to 7-day police custody

New Delhi, Dec 14 A Delhi court on Thursday sent four accused persons, arrested in connection with Parliament security breach case, to seven days police custody.

Accused individuals -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D., Neelam Verma, and Amol Shinde -- were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Courts after the police arrested them on Wednesday after the incident.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused and are investigating the security lapse issue, too.

Two of the accused - Sharma and Manoranjan D. - had jumped from visitors gallery in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour proceedings. The two also sprayed yellow colour smoke in the House before they were overpowered and caught by the MPs and handed over to security officials.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs then ordered an enquiry into the Parliament security breach under DG CRPF Anish Dayal Singh with members from other security agencies and experts.

