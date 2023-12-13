Parliament security breach fallout: Security for Bengal Assembly to be strengthened

Kolkata Dec 13 In wake of the massive security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandipadhyay announced the tightening of the security system within the assembly premises, especially when the house is in session.

The Assembly authorities have reviewed the existing strength of the security personnel for the premises and found that the number was pathetically low as compared to the requirement.

Assembly insiders said that the current strength of the Assembly’s own security team is 20, considerably lower than the requirement of around 60. This is in addition to the security personnel deputed by the Kolkata Police when the house is in session - for an average of about 60 days every year.

Bandopadhyay told newspersons on Wednesday evening that instructions have been given for immediate filing up the vacant posts of the security personnel.

"The Assembly’s own security personnel are exclusively for the security of the premises and they are deputed in that duty round the year even when the house is not in session. Necessary instructions have been given to fill the vacant posts there and arrange for their training before being deputed for security duty," he said.

