Parliament security breach: Lalit Jha sent to 7-day police remand

The Patiala House Court on Friday awarded seven-day custody to Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach case. Lalit Jha was presented before the judge at the Patiala House Court, accompanied by legal aide counsel Advocate Umakant Kataria. Despite the Delhi Police seeking 15-day custody, citing Jha as the "mastermind" requiring interrogation across various locations, the court sanctioned a seven-day police remand.

The security breach occurd on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D breached security, entering the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being subdued by MPs. Simultaneously, protestors Neelam (42) and Amol (25) demonstrated outside Parliament with similar gas canisters. All four were remanded to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.

Senior police officials, including two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and Additional Commissioners of Police, interrogated Lalit Jha, who detailed the incident. Reports indicate that preparations for the attack were underway for months. An entry pass, crucial for Parliament entry, was unavailable, prompting Jha to seek assistance for easy access. Jha, monitoring developments and police movements from a hotel in Rajasthan through news channels, further unveiled his connection to the plot.

To extract more details, the Special Cell of Delhi Police established six teams set to investigate locations linked with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana. The probe exposed that two pairs of specially ordered shoes in Lucknow facilitated the concealment of smoke canisters inside Parliament, as shoes usually avoided scrutiny.

According to Ani reports, the Special Cell plans to recreate Wednesday's security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday. This reenactment aims to unveil how the accused entered Parliament with color spray and executed their plan. Authorities believe this reconstruction will aid in comprehending the logistics of the breach.