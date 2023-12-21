Parliament security breach: One more detained from Karnataka

New Delhi, Dec 21 Delhi Police's Special Cell detained a software engineer from Karnataka’s Bagalkote city in connection with Parliament security breach case, sources said on Thursday.

The man has been identified as Sai Krishna, who is employed with an MNC from Karnataka's Vidyagiri and he was at his sister’s house when he was detained from Bagalkote.

As per sources, Krishna and another accused Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysore, were connected to each other through engineering college days and were also roommates.

Krishna is the son of a retired cop of the Karnataka Police, the sources said.

The six accused arrested in the case are -- Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysore, Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow, Neelam, a resident of Haryana's Jind, Amol Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra's Latur, Mahesh Kumawat, a resident of Rajasthan and Lalit Jha, a resident of West Bengal.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police had also taken into custody a man from Jalaun's Orai in Uttar Praedsh in connection with the security breach at Parliament on December 13.

The man was identified as Atul Kulshrestha, 50 and he was a member of the Bhagat Singh Fans Club, a social media page/group.

Following the recovery of burnt phones at the instance of Jha, the police have decided to add Section 201 (destruction of evidence/disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code to the already registered FIR.

The case, registered against them at Parliament Street police station, includes Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 186 (obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from duty) of the IPC, along with Sections 16 and 18 of UAPA.

Jha after filming the protest by Amol and Neelam outside the Parliament also shared the video with several people and asked them to circulate it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor