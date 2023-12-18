Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge

New Delhi, Dec 18 A public interest litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking investigation under supervision of retired SC Judge into the major security breach in the Parliament on December 13 – the solemn occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

The plea filed by West Bengal-based lawyer Abu Sohel said that the Parliament security breach was a well-planned and well-coordinated incident carried out by six people.

"It was a complete security lapse and the smoke could have been poisonous, more so it is very much shocking that when a highest house (temple) of the nation, wherein the future of the nation is decided, is under stake then the citizens of India are also under stake, resulting in the judicial interference.

"If the security of the highest house in India is not sufficient then the life and property of citizens are also at stake, though the same has been enshrined in the Constitution of India," the plea stated.

It prays for passing of appropriate writ, order or direction in the nature of "independent, credible, and impartial judicial investigation under supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge into the incident".

In a major security breach, two men carrying smoke canisters gained entry into the lower house of Parliament on December 13 as visitors. They then jumped into the chamber from the visitors' gallery, where they released the smoke, creating pandemonium before they were apprehended. Astonishingly, the smoke flares were cleverly concealed in their shoes, escaping the scrutiny of security checks.

