Parliament security breach: Raids on to nab sixth accused

New Delhi, Dec 14 Multiple raids were being conducted to nab the sixth accused, Lalit Jha, who is on the run after the breach of Parliament security by his associates, a source privy to the probe said.

According to sources, Jha, a resident of Bihar and a teacher by profession, ran with the bag which had mobile phones of the four accused nabbed inside and outside Parliament.

Police suspect either Jha is in Rajasthan or Haryana.

Sources further revealed that there is no connection with any terror group, however, they suspect a mastermind behind the conspiracy, who was guiding the accused.

“We are trying to locate Jha’s location through technical and manual surveillance. CCTV footage are being scanned to know the route he took to escape from the security agencies,” said the source.

The six accused involved in the breach of Parliament security were connected through the "Bhagat Singh Fan Club page" on social media Facebook, the sources privy to the probe told IANS, adding that the investigators suspect that they were being directed by someone both before and during the act.

Several questions have left investigators puzzled. "Why did they not throw the flare canister and instead kept it in their hands in the Lok Sabha house? They were surely directed to do so by someone," stated the source.

"The four accused, apprehended both outside and inside Parliament, had handed over their mobile phones to one Lalit Jha, a resident of Bihar. He was also located outside the Parliament and fled with the bag containing the phones when his associates were nabbed. It appears that he too received directions to do so from another person to flee from there with phones," added the sources.

The youth, who jumped into the well of the Lok Sabha, was shouting, "Kaala Kanoon Nahi Chalega, Tanasahi nahi chalegi” while using smoke flare in the House.

The five accused arrested have been identified as Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow, Neelam, a resident of Haryana's Jind, Amol Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra's Latur and Vikram a.k.a Vicky Sharma, a resident of Gurugram sector-7 and native of Hisar.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell were grilling Vikram and his wife Rakhi as the four accused had stayed at their house in sector-7, Gurugram, a day before the incident.

“On the day of the incident, all four accused had left the house at around 8 a.m. Vikram is living in Gurugram for the last 15 years,” said the sources.

