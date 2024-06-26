Parliament Session 2024: PM Modi To Move Motion To Choose Om Birla As Lok Sabha Speaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to propose the motion in the Lok Sabha to elect Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house, amidst a contest for the position involving the opposition's INDIA bloc. As per today's agenda, the roll call for members will include MPs who have yet to take their oath or affirmation.

Then, in what promises to be a stormy session, PM Modi will bring the motion that Om Birla, a member of the Lok Sabha, be chosen as the Speaker of the House. Rajnath Singh will second the motion.

Following this, Union Ministers including Lallan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan, HD Kumaraswamy, and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu are scheduled to propose Om Birla as the Speaker. Meanwhile, in opposition to Birla, K Suresh has been nominated by the opposition, setting the stage for a Lok Sabha election today. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria, and NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule will move the motion supporting K Suresh's candidacy for the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.

At last, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce the ministers and ministers of state who have recently been inducted into the council of ministers. Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected through consensus between the ruling party and the opposition. The contest will witness the BJP's Om Birla, a three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan, up against the Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term parliamentarian from Kerala's Mavelikara. Suresh is the longest-serving parliamentarian in the 18th Lok Sabha.