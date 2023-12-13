Parliament smoke attack case: Hang my son if he has done any 'injustice', says father of accused Manoranjan

Bengaluru, Dec 13 The father of Manoranjan, who was arrested following his smoke canister attack in the Lok Sabha while the proceedings were underway on Wednesday, said that his son should be hanged if he is done any "injustice".

Devaraje Gowda said that he condemned the incident.

"If he has done any injustice to the society, he is not my son at all. If he is guilty, let him be hanged. We are not connected to any political party," he said in Mysuru.

"Manoranjan had completed his BE degree and was moving to Bengaluru and New Delhi. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda had helped my son to get a seat in the engineering college,” Devaraje Gowda stated.

Meanwhile, a police team headed by the ACP rank officer has reached the residence of Manoranjan in Vijayanagar locality of Mysuru and is collecting information about him.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, from whose office the passes were issued to the accused youth, said that they had sought them to watch the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at the assembly session in Belagavi Suvarna Soudha, condemned the development and termed it is a serious security lapse.

The issue resulted in heated arguments between the the Congress and the BJP.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge attacked the BJP, asking what would have happened in case the pass would have been issued by the Congress MP?

"Don’t the Members of Parliament have responsibility while issuing passes? Would BJP leaders be quiet? They would have branded us with the label of anti-national. It is ironic that they (BJP) issue certificates of patriotism," he said.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said that the Congress thinks that Parliament belongs to the BJP.

"Congress had ruled for 50 years and other parties as well. Parliament belongs to all. We elect the representatives. If a political statement is made at this stage, it is unfortunate," he said.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara stated that while giving passes, all public representatives should take care as no verification is done.

