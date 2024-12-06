Parliament Winter Session 2024: Wad of Currency Notes Was Recovered From Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s Seat, Says Rajya Sabha Chairman

During the ongoing winter session of Parliament, security officials recovered currency notes from seat number 22, allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said an investigation into the matter is underway.

"I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said on Friday on day 10 of the winter session of parliament.

"I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number…

"The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway," Chairman added further.

Rejecting the claim of notes bundle found from seat number 222, Congress MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said he only carry Rs 500 note during Parliament visit. "Never heard of it till now. I carry one Rs 500 note when I go to Rajya Sabha. I heard about this for the first time. I reached the House at 12:57 PM and the house rose at 1 PM, then I sat in the canteen till 1:30 PM and then I left the parliament," Congress MP gave details on his routine of the day during which alleged notes were discovered under his seat.

"So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat. It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious it would be comical. I think everybody should cooperate in getting to the bottom of this and if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed," Singhvi added.

"I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and…

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge requested Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar that the name should not be revealed until the investigation is completed. " I request that until the investigation is done and the authenticity of the incident is established, a member should not be named."

The NDA members of Parliament, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked opposition over currency notes found near Congress MP seat in House. "As per the routine protocol, the anti-sabotage team checked the seats just to wind up the proceedings and the house. During that procedure, the note was found and the seat numbers were deciphered and the members also signed that day."

"I don't understand why there should be an objection that the Chair should not take the name of the member. The Chairman has rightly pointed out the seat number and the member who occupies that particular seat number. What is wrong with that? Why there should be an objection?," Kiren Rijiju added.

"...As per the routine protocol, the anti-sabotage team checked the seats just to wind up the proceedings and the house. During that procedure, the note was found and the seat numbers were deciphered and the members also…

"Don't you think that while we are going towards digital India, carrying a bundle of notes in the House is appropriate? We don't carry note bundles in the house. I fully agree with the observation of the Chairman that there must be a serious investigation and the concerns raised by the members are also very genuine," Rijiju said.

CPI MP P. Santhosh Kumar On RS Chairman statement 'a wad of currency notes recovered from the bench of Abhishek Manu Singhvi' said, "Since this was announced by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, I think it is authentic information...There is no point in mentioning the seat number in this case...Others can also keep them. Let the investigation continue. It seems a very strange matter."

"This incident is of serious nature. It hurts the dignity of the House. Sir, I have faith in your ruling that a detailed investigation will be conducted," BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "A bundle of notes has been recovered from the bench. This is a matter of investigation. The Vice President of India has ordered an inquiry into the matter. I am surprised as to where the bundle of notes are being recovered from Congress leaders...this incident should be investigated..."