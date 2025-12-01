Parliament Winter Session 2025: Manipur Goods and Services Tax Bill Cleared by Lok Sabha

‘The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025’ was passed in the Lok Sabha. The 56th GST Council, consisting of representatives from both the central and state governments, recently approved a significant overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax structure. As part of the decision, the earlier tax slabs of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% were unified into two simplified categories of 5% and 18%. Additionally, a 40% GST slab has been suggested for ultra-premium and high-end luxury goods. These revised tax rates officially came into effect on September 22. Since the changes also apply to services, amendments to the state GST legislation became necessary to ensure legal consistency and implementation.

Manipur currently remains under President’s Rule, and during this period, the government has outlined a legislative agenda that includes 13 bills expected to be discussed and approved during the Winter Session of Parliament. However, several of these proposed legislations have not yet been reviewed by a Parliamentary Standing Committee, raising concerns about procedural scrutiny. The session is likely to debate a range of reforms connected to taxation, governance, regulatory simplification and institutional restructuring, marking one of the key agendas of this legislative cycle.

Some of the major bills expected to be taken up during this Winter Session include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, intended to reduce compliance burden, and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Other proposals include the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Parliament may also consider the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025, and the Securities Markets Code (SMC), 2025, signalling major policy shifts.