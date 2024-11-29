Parliament Winter Session Day 5: Bills on Banking Laws, Railway Act; Healthcare in focus

New Delhi, Nov 29 After repeated adjournments and protests since the beginning of the session on November 25, both Houses of Parliament will meet on Friday.

The Business List of both Houses has a long working schedule for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Anupriya will make a statement regarding "the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 138th Report of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Medical Devices: Regulation & Control pertaining to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Banking Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of undertakings) Act, 1980. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passage

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move The Railways(Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Railways Act, 1989. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passing.

A motion for the election to the AIIMS Raipur, Jodhpur and Vijaypur will be moved by Health Minister J.P. Nadda. “That in pursuance of Section 4(g) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Act, 1956 read with Section 6 of the AIIMS(Amendment) Act, 2012, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner, as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves to each of the three All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Raipur, Jodhpur and Vijaypur subject to the other provisions of the said Act.," the Lok Sabha business list mentions.

Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal will make a statement regarding government Business for the week commencing December 2.

Besides these, Private Members' Legislative Business will be taken up between 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. where MPs will introduce their Bills.

In the Rajya Sabha also, Private Members' Legislative Business will take place between 2.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the "increasing crime graph in the National Capital Delhi".

Minister Dr L. Murugan is to make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing Monday, December 2 in the Upper House.

Minister Pabitra Margherita will make statements regarding -- (i) Status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 53rd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on ‘Development and Promotion of JuteIndustry’ pertaining to Ministry of Textiles. (ii) Status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 54th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on ‘Schemes/ Programmes of CentralSilk Board for Development and Promotion of Silk Industry’ pertaining to Ministry of Textiles.(iii) Status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 55th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on ‘Development of Cotton Sector’pertaining to the Ministry of Textiles.

