Parliamentarians hail Neeraj Chopra's Silver at Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Aug 9 Dinesh Sharma, a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, and Trivendra Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, extended their congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning India’s first silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

Dinesh Sharma remarked, "Neeraj Chopra is our golden boy, but more than that, he is a diamond. He is unstoppable and has made us proud many times. I was fortunate to be part of the ceremony when the UP government honoured him."

"The whole country is happy and we are proud of our athletes," he added.

Speaking on ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification he said, "Harish Salve is representing Vinesh Phogat at the International Athletes’ Forum after her disqualification in the final round due to a slight weight difference."

He further mentioned, "The achievements of our athletes in securing silver and bronze medals are commendable. India is performing well, and I am confident our athletes will bring home gold medals, as many events in the Paris Olympics are still to come."

Lok Sabha member Trivendra Singh Rawat also congratulated the Olympian saying, "Many congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for making India proud again. May he bring gold once again in the next Olympics."

Responding to wrestler Vinesh Phogat's retirement announcement he said, "Vinesh is the pride of the nation, and the entire country stands with her during this difficult time. She should reconsider her decision to retire."

"Our Prime Minister has sent Harish Salve to advocate for her, which shows how deeply our PM cares about sports and our athletes", he added.

Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday with a throw of 89.45 meters, securing second position.

