Parliamentary Affairs Ministry functioning in paperless mode-Arjun Ram Meghwal

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Ministry of Parliamentary Aﬀairs has transformed its functioning into a paperless ecosystem by fully leveraging seven key digital platforms, including e-Office and National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), the Parliament was informed.

The direct benefits of this comprehensive digital adoption are evident in the complete elimination of pendency (clearance of all references and files), a drastic reduction in administrative delays like physical file movement and paper consumption, said Minister of State of Parliamentary Aﬀairs Arjun Ram Meghwal in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The key features of the digital push and new platforms include e-Office for all file movement and approvals, e-HRMS for seamless handling of all service and HR matters, Consultative Committee Management System for end-to-end digital management of consultative committee meetings, claims and Inventory Management System for transparent procurement and asset tracking, he said on Wednesday.

The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for legislative digital workflows in State-UT Legislatures, Online Assurance Monitoring System (OAMS) for real-time tracking of parliamentary assurances, and the dedicated National Youth Parliament Scheme portal have also improved digital operations, he said.

Meghwal said other benefits of digital adoptions include instantaneous visibility and an audit trail of every transaction, leading to unprecedented levels of transparency, fool-proof and easily retrievable electronic record-keeping, and a sharp drop in processing time.

He said during Special Campaign 5.0 (from October 2 to 31, 2025), the Ministry of Parliamentary Aﬀairs achieved “zero-pendency and zero-paper” by clearing 100 per cent of pending references, conducting intensive cleanliness and waste-segregation drives.

The Ministry is promoting NeVA as a model of green governance that saves lakhs of trees annually.

He said all officers and staff of the Ministry took the Swachhata pledge. Under Swachh Bharat, the Ministry aims for near-zero paper usage in all State/UT legislatures through complete NeVA adoption and digitisation of legacy records.

The Ministry's future roadmap focuses on transforming NeVA for State-UT Legislatures into an AI-powered platform by integrating real-time multilingual machine translation capabilities (text-to-text, speech-to–text, text-to-speech and speech to speech) in various official languages for enabling users to access their content in their preferred regional language, generation of the House proceedings, AI-driven live transcription, searchable archives and intelligent multilingual chatbots.

These features will drastically reduce printed material and enhance linguistic inclusivity.

