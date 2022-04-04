Parliamentary Committee recommends induction of NCC cadets, sportspersons in NDRF

In a bid to strengthen the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates recommended that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and sportspersons should also be incorporated into the disaster relief teams.

"The committee believes that it will strengthen the NDRF teams in every district of the country," says the Estimates Committee in its annual report.

Taking cognizance of the increase in fire incidents in forests across the country, the committee recommended that these incidents should also be brought under the ambit of NDRF rescue teams.

"The NDRF Regional Response Centre (RRF) should be immediately established in the regions it is not present yet," says the 13th report of the committee chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pune Girish Bhalchandra Bapat.

The 30-member committee also recommended that the schemes relating to increasing the strength of the NDRF battalion should be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Parliamentary Committee on Estimates comprises 30 MPs of Lok Sabha from across the party lines. The committee is tasked with recommending alternative policies, and administrative reforms in order to bring about efficiency.

( With inputs from ANI )

