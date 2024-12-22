Parliament’s incident a planed step of BJP to divert attention from main issues: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal, Dec 22 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh alleged that the incident occurred near Parliament's gate, leading to a physical altercation between MPs from the ruling and the opposition bloc, was a planned conspiracy by BJP.

The Congress veteran, who attended a condolence meeting on the demise of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Bharat Singh in Ratlam on Saturday, talking to the media persons said, the opposition has always staged protests at the Parliament premises, but it was the first time when ruling MPs blocked entry of the opposition members.

Second-time Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, who participated in the protest on December 19 at the Parliament premises, said the Opposition has the right to protest against the 'wrongdoing' of the government.

"Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. B. R. Ambedkar are condemnable and the opposition is demanding an apology from him. He should apologise and resign from the post on moral ground, but he is being shielded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chaos created by BJP MPs there was a planned step to divert attention," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader raised questions on the security system at the new Parliament, stating that an ugly altercation at Makar Gate could have been averted, had the security officials taken prompt action. "What the Chief Security Officer was doing," Digvijaya Singh questioned.

"I have been in the State Assembly and Parliament for the last 45 years. I have seen opposition protesting on the premises, but I have never seen the ruling party members protesting on the premises," he added.

The confrontation occurred as MPs from the NDA and the Opposition bloc staged separate protests outside Parliament over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on B. R. Ambedkar. The situation escalated into a physical altercation when members from both sides clashed, resulting in jostling and injuries.

BJP MP Pratap Sarangi sustained a forehead injury during the scuffle and was hospitalised. The BJP alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, causing them to fall on Sarangi. Congress denied the claim. Mukesh Rajput, another BJP MP, was also injured and later hospitalised.

Following the incident, Rahul Gandhi faced legal trouble after BJP leader Hemang Joshi lodged a complaint against him, sources revealed. Joshi accused Gandhi of “physical assault and incitement” during the Parliament scuffle.

The case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (endangering life or safety), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention to commit crime), according to sources.

