Parliament’s winter session gears up for fiery speeches and heated arguments

New Delhi, Nov 29 The coldest of Delhi’s winters may fail to call a chill to the fiery speeches and heated arguments that Parliamentarians are readying for when they reassemble for the next session beginning Monday, December 1.

The three-week proceedings may witness a blend of symbolism and combative political mood as the respective presiding chairs will try to introduce legislation.

With the government signalling a reform-heavy agenda and the Opposition rallying around electoral and civic concerns, the session is poised for another storm within.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) returns after an overwhelming victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, and members will thus exhibit confidence. The Opposition will raise the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which they claim is intended to remove a certain section of voters.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Left are among those to raise their voice against the exercise, citing deaths allegedly linked to SIR. Opposition benches also have pollution among their agenda, with Delhi’s air quality weighing heavily overhead.

The government will likely go for comprehensive discussions on electoral reforms in Parliament, but not debate or contest the decisions and processes of the Election Commission.

There are institutional boundaries where the poll body enjoys autonomy.

The Commission has already met a Trinamool delegation in the capital and discussed the issue. The government also wishes to emphasise cultural themes alongside legislative business by intending to introduce a full-day discussion on Vande Mataram.

Incidentally, it marks the sesquicentennial celebration of Bankimchandra Chatterjee’s ode to the Motherland.

In his address at the inauguration of a year-long commemoration of 150 years of the National Song on November 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised a pertinent topic that he pointed out as important to discuss.

“The spirit of Vande Mataram illuminated the entire nation during the freedom struggle. But unfortunately, in 1937, crucial verses of Vande Mataram, a part of its soul, were severed. Vande Mataram was broken; it was torn into pieces. This division of Vande Mataram also sowed the seeds of division of the country,” he said. “This great mantra of nation building, why was this injustice done to it? This is crucial for today's generation to understand, because that same divisive thinking remains a challenge for the country even today,” he added.

Leaders in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are expected to call on the Chairs to urge all parties to participate, stressing that the song remains a proud national symbol, already sung at the close of every session.

The session will also coincide with the presentation of the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2025-26, ensuring that fiscal debates will run alongside discussions on structural reforms.

Among at least 10 legislations listed for consideration and passage is the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, aimed at reforming India’s nuclear energy sector, expanding private participation, and strengthening regulatory oversight. Then there is the Higher Education Commission Bill, 2025, that seeks to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC) with a new body to streamline regulation and improve quality in higher education.

The list includes the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to amend the Companies Act and LLP Act, easing compliance and promoting ease of doing business. Also included is the Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025, that aims to consolidate laws governing capital markets, aiming to deepen investor confidence.

Additionally, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, is designed to expand insurance penetration and modernise regulatory frameworks. Apart from them, there is the Manipur GST (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which is a state-specific amendment to align with national tax reforms and the Arbitration and Conciliation reforms to streamline dispute resolution and reduce judicial backlog.

There are other sectoral bills too, covering infrastructure, corporate governance, and higher education reforms. Beyond SIR and the pollution, the Opposition will raise unemployment as a persistent economic concern, and also try to scrutinise Union Territory governance changes alongside national reforms. Taken together, the atmospherics point to turbulence.

With the Opposition signalling aggression, the likelihood of adjournments and walkouts is high. Thus, a stormy session is already being predicted in political circles, reflecting the convergence of emotive issues, institutional boundaries, and structural reforms on a tight calendar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor