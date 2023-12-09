Parole to Peril: Delhi Police nabs infamous Nandu gang sharpshooter

New Delhi, Dec 9 Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a sharpshooter of the infamous Kapil Sangwan a.k.a Nandu gang, who was previously involved in 13 heinous cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Vinod alias Vicky a.k.a Sanyansi (43), a resident of Sector 7, Dwarka.

Vinod, a history sheeter, is serving a life sentence in a murder case and was recently released on parole in July this year, granted by Delhi High Court, he added.

After getting parole he was on a witch-hunt mission and committed three cases of attempt to murder in Palam Village and Najafgarh areas.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific inputs were received that a desperate criminal of Nandu gang named Vinod involved in the incidents of Palam Village area is hiding in the Krishna Colony area, Gurugram, Haryana.

"A trap was laid at the place of information and the accused Vinod was successfully apprehended. At his instance, two pistols and eight cartridges were recovered," said Yadav.

On interrogation, Vinod disclosed that in the year 2009, he started grabbing the unregistered plots in the Palam Village area by getting prepared false/fabricated documents. When the actual owner intervened, he threatened them on the directions of the gang leader Kapil Sangwan.

Since Nandu gang has various notorious criminals, hence innocent plot owners used to compromise by paying hefty amounts. “Vinod has a long criminal history and most of the cases related to land grabbing. While seizing the unregistered properties, they came across one another gang of Balwan Solanki, who was intervening him at various places. In order to boost his influence in the area, he murdered Balwan Solanki and became the main land grabber in the area. In this case, he is serving life imprisonment with his associates,” said Yadav.

In the rivalry, associates of Balwan Solanki named Rohit Vittal, Rohit Lamba and others shot Vinod’s cousin brother Sunil in the year 2015.

“Recently, he came out of jail on parole, granted by Delhi High Court. He was granted parole on July 20 and was to surrender on August 16, but he did not surrender before the jail authority,” said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor